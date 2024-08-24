Chelsea to make ANOTHER signing? Enzo Maresca admits Blues could still target new striker amid Victor Osimhen transfer links

Getty/ GOALRichard MillsChelsea to make ANOTHER signing? Enzo Maresca admits Blues could still target new striker amid Victor Osimhen transfer linksE. MarescaV. OsimhenChelseaSSC NapoliSerie ATransfersPremier LeagueChelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed he would like to sign another striker before the transfer window shuts.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea have signed 11 players this summerLinked with move for Napoli striker OsimhenMaresca admits he wants another number nineArticle continues below