Kai Havertz Arsenal ChelseaGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I'm going to be the biggest Tottenham fan ever!' - Kai Havertz ready to support Arsenal's bitter rivals against Manchester City as Gunners pray for a title favour

Kai HavertzArsenalTottenhamManchester CityPremier League

Arsenal star Kai Havertz is ready to back bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Havertz set to back Spurs
  • Arsenal need City to drop points on Tuesday
  • Gunners registered 1-0 win over Man Utd
Article continues below

Editors' Picks