Alexander Isak to Liverpool is OFF! Newcastle's Saudi owners make intervention to block sale of star striker despite Reds' willingness to lodge record £130m bid

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alexander Isak have reportedly been dashed after Newcastle’s Saudi ownership stepped in to block any potential sale — even if the striker pushes for a move. The Reds were prepared to table a British-record £130 million ($175m) offer, but the Magpies have made it clear the Swedish star is not for sale at any price this summer.