'I'd had about 10 pints!' - Ed Sheeran admits he was drunk during awkward stand-off with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim after Ipswich draw Ipswich Manchester United Premier League Showbiz R. Amorim

Ed Sheeran, who is a minority stakeholder at Ipswich, has blamed his awkward stand-off with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on "10 pints".