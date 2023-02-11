WATCH: Done him like Steven Gerrard! Thiago Silva caught out as cheeky West Ham mascot trolls Chelsea star with handshake trick

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left red faced when he fell for a handshake trick from a cheeky West Ham mascot on Saturday.

Thiago Silva mocked in tunnel before game

Mascot snubbed defender's handshake

Recreation of 2006 incident with Gerrard

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues star was caught out in the tunnel ahead of the Premier League match at West Ham. The mascot offered to shake his hand and when the veteran went for it, the cheeky youngster pulled his hand up to his nose and stuck his tongue out. The Brazilian reacted in good humour and did the same.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trick brought back memories of the time Steven Gerrard was mocked by a mascot ahead of the 2006 clash between Chelsea and Liverpool. A blue-haired five-year-old called Gerrard's name in the tunnel and held his hand out and then snubbed him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the clash against West Ham, Chelsea will turn their attention to the Champions League when they visit Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.