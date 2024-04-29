Mohamed Salah & Liverpool: Time for the Reds to say goodbye and cash in on Anfield icon

The Reds would be mad to pass up their final opportunity to make serious money on a 31-year-old who is acting and playing poorly

"If I speak today, there will be fire." So said Mohamed Salah as he poured petrol on a blaze that he himself had ignited at the London Stadium on Saturday. It was a staggering act of sabotage towards the tail end of a demoralising 2-2 draw with West Ham, albeit entirely in keeping with the calamitous conclusion of Liverpool's campaign, which has been a traumatising tale of self-inflicted damage.

Indeed, Salah's unseemly sideline spat with Jurgen Klopp came just seconds after the almost inevitable concession of yet another goal that had its origins in an unforced error (this time from Alisson Becker) - which had been preceded by the now customary squandering of a succession of chances to kill the game at the other end of the field.

Consequently, Liverpool's frustrated fans were left dealing with not only with the devastation of seeing their team's Premier League title hopes extinguished in fittingly farcical fashion, but also the sad sight of two of their most beloved figures involved in a surprisingly heated and depressingly public argument.

It was all so desperately undignified and only reinforced the belief that Liverpool should cash in on Salah this summer.