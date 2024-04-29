Sorry, Arsenal - Man City are unimpressive but inevitable! Underwhelming win at Nottingham Forest only highlighted how the Premier League title race is already over

Mikel Arteta's side have proved they are a much tougher team than last season, but it will be near impossible to pip Pep Guardiola's side to the title

For a moment, it looked like Arsenal were about to throw it all away. When Son Heung-min blasted his penalty into the top corner, harrowing memories of last season's capitulations at Anfield and the London Stadium must have come flooding back for Mikel Arteta and so many of his players.

But there was no last-minute collapse this time, as Arsenal gritted their teeth and ground out a win against Tottenham that ensured they would end Sunday still top of the Premier League. This Gunners side are made of sterner stuff than their predecessors, even the team that came so close to winning the title last year.

"We had to suffer in the second half to win the game," said Arteta. "The team has another tool, something else to grab when you come to the bigger stage, you just have to win it."

But despite being better equipped than any previous Arsenal outfit to win the club a first league title in two decades, there must have been a sinking feeling among the squad and their millions of fans around the world when they caught up with events at the City Ground later in the day.

Manchester City were at their most unconvincing at Nottingham Forest, losing the ball on a dry and cut-up pitch and feeding endless chances to their hosts, yet they escaped with a 2-0 win to make it five consecutive victories since their stalemate with Arsenal. And despite the best efforts of Arteta's side, it looks as if City are going to pip them to the title once more...