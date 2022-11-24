'I was pretty clear' - USMNT star Reyna not guaranteed start against England despite outcry from bemused fans

Giovanni Reyna saw no game time in the United States’ World Cup opener and may have to settle for a support role again when the USMNT face England.

Dortmund star held in high regard

Has struggled with injuries

Remained on the bench vs Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The Borussia Dortmund playmaker is considered to be one of the hottest prospects on the planet, but injury issues have held the 20-year-old back at times. He was an unused substitute for his country as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wales to kick-off their Qatar 2022 campaign, and Gregg Berhalter has made it clear that nobody will be walking into his side based on reputation alone – despite many fans being left baffled by the decision to keep such match-altering ability on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter told reporters when asked if Reyna will be involved in a meeting with England on Friday: “I think I was pretty clear after the [Wales] match. He was available for the match and it was a coach's decision that he wouldn’t play and he’ll be available for the match tomorrow. We’ll see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has earned 14 caps for the USA, scoring four goals, but has seen impressive progress stunted by regular spells on the treatment table – with enforced stints on the sidelines allowing others to catch the eye and earn favour in his absence.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will be eager to take a positive result from a clash with England, having seen two points slip through their grasp against Wales. They would remain on course for the last-16 if defeat can be avoided against the Three Lions.