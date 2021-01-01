Neville names dream signing for Manchester United while identifying three areas for Solskjaer to strengthen

The Red Devils legend would like to see a raid launched on Real Madrid for a top centre-half this summer, but admits there are other areas to address

Gary Neville considers Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to be his dream signing for Manchester United in the next transfer window, and advises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen three areas of his squad.

The Red Devils are expected to be active over the summer, and calls for another proven centre-half to be added to the mix at Old Trafford have been mounting in intensity.

Neville thinks additions in that part of the field should be prioritised when the next opportunity to spend presents itself.

What has been said?

Former United full-back Neville has been conducting a Q&A on Twitter and when asked to pick out one player that he would sign from a rival, he said: "Varane."

The Red Devils legend was also quizzed on what he considers to be the areas of most pressing concern for Solskjaer in the next window.

Neville feels that a side desperate to get back on the trophy trail need to be reinforcing their ranks at centre-half, up front and on the right flank.

CB / Striker / RW https://t.co/QJ0NqpHw19 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

The Red Devils are seeing additions mooted in all of the areas identified by Neville.

Varane is, along with Blancos team-mate Sergio Ramos, an option reportedly being explored to fill the defensive void.

In the final third, United are said to form part of Erling Haaland's ever-growing fan club.

His Borussia Dortmund colleague, Jadon Sancho, is another long-standing target at Old Trafford and could have interest in his services rekindled this summer, while Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is another option.

What else did Neville say?

The ex-England international addressed a number of topics during his social media Q&A, with some surprising answers.

Despite having worked with Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney, Neville picked out current United boss Solskjaer as the best finisher he played alongside.

He also named club captain Harry Maguire as the most important player at Old Trafford - having previously said that being without the commanding centre-half would hit England harder than losing Harry Kane.

Paul Scholes was named as the player Neville most enjoyed working with, while Dean Henderson is considered to have earned the right to position himself ahead of David de Gea as United's No 1.

