Karim Benzema will sign a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad after confirming his exit from Real Madrid on Sunday.

Benzema leaves Real on free up story

Will seal move to Saudi Arabia

Two-year contract in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial forward called time on his 14-year stint in the Spanish capital when Real announced his one-year extension clause in his contract would not be triggered. Now a free agent, The Guardian has revealed that the Frenchman will complete a move to Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad for two years, with the option of one extra.

More to follow...