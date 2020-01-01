‘Every agent in the world links their players to Man Utd’ – Fletcher calls for calm during lack of movement

The former Red Devils midfielder is not overly concerned by the slow progress being made on the recruitment front by those at Old Trafford

The lack of transfer movement at should not concern the club’s supporters, says Darren Fletcher, as “every agent in the world links their players” to the Red Devils.

A loyal fan base at Old Trafford are trying to distinguish which rumours have substance and which are merely noise during the current window.

Several high-profile performers have been linked with moves to Manchester, but no deals have been done as yet.

More teams

Jack Grealish appeared to be a top target at one stage, with the midfielder able to offer the creativity that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking to bring into his ranks.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has also seen a big-money switch mooted, but negotiating a deal for the international is proving to be tricky.

star Saul Niguez is another to have sparked talk of interest from United, as has Ajax schemer Donny van de Beek, while centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly is registering on the recruitment radar of a number of Premier League outfits.

Fletcher believes Solskjaer will show his hand at some stage, with the ambitious Red Devils needing to strengthen if they are to hit ultimate targets.

He is, however, reading little into the lack of movement, with recent purchases proving that patience can be rewarded.

Ex-Red Devils midfielder Fletcher told reporters of goings on at Old Trafford: “The problem with this is that every agent in the world links their players to Manchester United, so fans get their hopes up and see that, then it's 'why are we not doing this'?

“The recruitment under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fantastic so I would just like the fans to trust the manager, trust the board and trust the people in charge.

Article continues below

“Their track record so far has been fantastic since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the manager. They're identifying the right targets, they're being patient.

“Like everything, Manchester United transfers are the most difficult because of the money involved and they want to maximise it. It's no different in this current situation (with Covid-19).”

Solskjaer’s side will not be opening their 2020-21 Premier League season until September 19 at home to Crystal Palace, with the start of their campaign pushed back by a week after reaching the semi-finals of the .