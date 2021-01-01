Depay tells Barcelona he has other suitors as Lyon forward prepares to become a free agent

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, but no decision on his future has been made

Memphis Depay has had a move to Barcelona mooted for several months, with the Lyon forward becoming a free agent in the summer, but the Dutchman says the Liga giants are not the only side in the running for his signature.

The highly-rated Netherlands international emerged as a target for Barca when Ronald Koeman took the managerial reins.

No deal was done then or in the winter window, but the 27-year-old will be taking on a new challenge at the end of the current campaign as his contract in France runs down.

What has been said?

With Depay mulling over his options, the former Manchester United winger told L'Equipe: "Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team."

When will a decision be made?

Depay is in no rush to make a call on where he will be playing in 2021-22, with the domestic campaign to finish in Ligue 1 before attention turns to international matters at this summer's European Championship.

"First I want to focus on the Euro," Depay said. "The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection. I would not have liked not to end my contract at Lyon. Right now I enjoy my freedom and football."

Why is Depay in demand?

A testing spell at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho saw Depay lose his love of the game, but his spark has been rediscovered in France.

Across five seasons with Lyon, the Dutch star has registered 76 goals and 53 assists in 177 appearances.

"It [Lyon] will be in my heart, a part of my life. I thought about adding a tattoo: a souvenir or a date. Coming here was a great decision," Depay added. "People would say to me: ‘Why are you leaving Manchester United? A new coach will arrive, you in the biggest club in the world.’

"In their place, I would have been sad to see a player wasting good years by staying at a big club and playing too little. There, I lost my joy, and my football. Here, I found them."

