Caf, NFF, La Liga and Villarreal celebrate Chukwueze at 21

The Nigeria international has received inspiring messages from football stakeholders as he reaches a new age

The Confederation of African Football (Caf), the Football Federation (NFF), and have celebrated with Samuel Chukwueze on his birthday.

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the Super Eagles winger from well-wishers and his club on his 21st birthday.

Chukwueze has continued to make a key contribution for both club and country and his impact been praised.

🇳🇬 Happy Birthday to Samuel Chukwueze who turns 21 today! 🎉



The young winger was excellent in the 2019 #TotalAFCON & was one of the final 3️⃣ nominees for African Youth Player of the Year! 💫@chukwueze_8 pic.twitter.com/vIOnU9YeA8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 22, 2020

Today it's a big day for @chukwueze_8! #Villarreal's Nigerian attacker turns 2️⃣1️⃣ today! 💛



Have a great day, Samu! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/NdLZC457u4 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 22, 2020

We dey jolificate with Naija and @Eng_Villarreal starboy, @chukwueze_8 as him turn 21 years today. 🇳🇬💛



Happy birthday Sabi boy! 🎂🎉#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/7kOCx47Mv0 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 22, 2020

The forward joined Villarreal’s youth team from Diamond Football Academy in 2017, having also played for Future Hope and New Generation Academy in Nigeria.

Barely a year with the Yellow Submarine’s youth set-up, he was promoted to the first team and has continued to deliver eye-catching displays.

Chukwueze has played 52 league games for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit and this season he has scored four goals and provided four assists to help them to their present eighth spot on the table.

On the international scene, the forward was a member of the Nigerian team which won the U17 World Cup in 2015 in , where he shone, clinching the Bronze Boot award among other individual prizes.

Since he made his debut for the Super Eagles, he has become a consistent performer and was part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that finished third in the 2019 in .

Chukwueze recently rejoined Villarreal in training ahead of the restart of La Liga which has been put on hold since mid-March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Good to be back ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/OBZjaUikby — Samuel chukwueze (@chukwueze_8) May 19, 2020

The winger, dubbed ‘Arjen Robben’ will hope to continue his top-notch displays when the league resumes.