Brighton vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

While the Premier League title might be over, with Manchester City winning their fifth league title in six seasons, there's still some thrilling action awaiting us as the champions travel to Amex Stadium to take on Brighton.

The hosts have secured European football for next season as they will be playing in the UEFA Europa League, but they need a win in order to finish in the top six.

The visitors, meanwhile, having done incredibly well to catch up to, and eventually overtake, Arsenal to complete a successful defence of their Premier League title. The Cityzens are on course to win a treble as they will face cross-city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final in the coming weeks.

This will be an interesting game to watch as both Roberto de Zerbi and Pep Guardiola like their teams to play with the ball and employ an efficient counter-press strategy. Recently, Guardiola spoke highly about De Zerbi and we can surely expect the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager to come up with a masterplan to stop this seemingly unstoppable Man City side.

Brighton vs Manchester City confirmed lineups

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Caicedo, Van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Manchester City XI (4-1-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Stones, Rodri, Lewis; Gundogan; Mahrez, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

