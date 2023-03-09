Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen in action today as Al-Nassr are all set to take on Al-Ittihad away from home in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal forward scored two hat-tricks in three matches before firing a blank in his last outing, which was a 3-1 win for his team against Al-Batin.

Ronaldo will once again look to find the back of the net on Thursday in the top-of-the-table clash against Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad are just two points behind the league leaders Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's team cannot afford a defeat. The visitors will be full of confidence as they are heading to the fixture on the back of four consecutive wins.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Date: March 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

Where to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcasted in the United States and United Kingdom.

Fans in India can watch the game on Sony Ten 5 and stream it live on Sony Liv.

International viewers can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid India Sony Ten 5 SD/HD Sony Liv, Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Al-Oujami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca, Al-Khaibari Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr and will hope to get on the scoresheet in this crucial fixture.

Goalkeeper David Ospina will continue to remain out of action with an elbow injury.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami; Al-Ghannam, Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Konan; Talisca, Ronaldo, Martinez

Al-Ittihad squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Grohe, Al-Jadaani Defenders Hegazy,Sharahili, Al-Shamrani, Al-Shanqeeti, Hawsawi, Bamsoud, Al-Sayari, Alolayan Midfielders Hamed, Henrique, Romarinho, Coronado, Camara Forwards Hamdallah, Helder Costa

There are no fresh injury concerns for Al-Ittihad ahead of their crucial fixture against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Marcelo Grohe, Bamsoud, Hegazy, Sharahili, Alolayan, Hamed, Henrique, Romarinho, Coronado, Camara, Hamdallah