Wayne Rooney risked his stuttering managerial career with a shock move to Plymouth - but after moving away from his family for a shot at redemption, is a dream Man Utd return really a possibility?

The England legend remains determined to crack the managerial game and must get it right at Home Park to be in the conversation for bigger jobs

Wayne Rooney is headline news. There's an inevitability to it - you don't carve out a career as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Manchester United and England shirt without attracting intense press scrutiny and your life constantly being under the microscope.

If Rooney the player had to face the music, Rooney the manager wasn't going to escape the noise, and while all's well when you're getting results in the managerial game, it can be a pretty harrowing place when things aren't going to plan.

Into his fourth permanent role in four years, and having failed to truly prove himself up to now, it feels like it's now or never for Rooney's managerial career as he navigates the lower echelons of the Championship with Plymouth Argyle.

So where's it been going wrong? How's it going now? And will Rooney ever be a contender to take his holy grail - the Manchester United job?