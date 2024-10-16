Lionel Messi claims Lautaro Martinez 'deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else' after linking up with Inter striker to great effect in Argentina's rout of Bolivia
Lionel Messi claimed Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez should win the Ballon d'Or after linking up with the Inter star for the national side.
- Ballon d'Or winner set to be announced
- Messi says Lautaro deserves top prize
- Has won the Copa America and Serie A this year