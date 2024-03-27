Copa America 2024 Power Rankings: Lionel Messi and Argentina remain favorites while Endrick powers Brazil upwards and USMNT make their case

North and South America are set to collide this summer, but which teams are in good shape going into the tournament?

The Americas will come together in the summer of 2024, and what an occasion it will be. The Copa America is set to return to the United States as CONMEBOL and CONCACAF sides will go head-to-head to determine the best team in the Western Hemisphere.

It'll be a tournament with no shortage of star power. Lionel Messi and Argentina will headline, of course, and rightfully so. The legendary attacker will lead his side into this tournament not just as reigning champions, but as reigning world champions after conquering the field in Qatar in 2022. Messi and Argentina haven't looked back since, proving themselves as the force in international soccer.

Still, it's not just Messi & Co., though, as Argentina will have to survive a gauntlet to get their hands on another Copa America. Brazil are loaded as always, while teams such as Uruguay and Colombia are on the rise. Add in the presence of CONCACAF representatives like the U.S. men's national team and Mexico and everything is set for an exciting tournament.

But how is the field shaping up? GOAL ranks the teams set to participate in the tournament...

Previous update: December 7, 2023