How to buy San Diego FC tickets: SDFC tickets, prices, 2026 schedule & more

San Diego FC have wasted no time becoming one of the biggest stories in Major League Soccer. The 2025 expansion side stunned the league by finishing top of the Western Conference in their debut season, earning a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and their second campaign at Snapdragon Stadium has kept the buzz going strong.

The home stretch of the 2026 regular season is loaded. The Beat LA rivalry showdown against LA Galaxy arrives at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, August 29, followed by the Clash of California against San Jose on September 9, plus visits from the reigning Supporters' Shield holders Philadelphia Union and playoff-chasing Seattle Sounders.

Let GOAL give you all the vital SDFC ticket information you need for the run-in, including where you can purchase tickets and how much they will cost.

What are the upcoming San Diego FC fixtures?

Below you can find San Diego FC's remaining 2026 MLS regular season fixtures:

Date Game Venue Tickets Wed Aug 19, 10.30 pm ET Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC Providence Park, Portland Tickets Sat Aug 22, 7.30 pm PT San Diego FC vs Colorado Rapids Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sat Aug 29, 7.30 pm PT San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sat Sep 5, 7.30pm ET Orlando City vs San Diego FC Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando Tickets Wed Sep 9, 7.30 pm PT San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sun Sep 13, 6 pm PT San Diego FC vs Philadelphia Union Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sun Sep 20, 7pm ET Inter Miami vs San Diego FC Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale Tickets Sat Sep 26, 7.30 pm CT Austin FC vs San Diego FC Q2 Stadium, Austin Tickets Sat Oct 10, 7.30pm ET New York Red Bulls vs San Diego FC Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison Tickets Wed Oct 14, 7.30 pm PT San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Sat Oct 17, 7.30 pm PT LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson Tickets Sat Oct 24, 7.30 pm PT San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets Wed Oct 28, 7.30 pm PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC BC Place, Vancouver Tickets Sun Nov 1, TBD St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Energizer Park, St. Louis Tickets Sat Nov 7, 4 pm PT San Diego FC vs Sporting Kansas City Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Tickets

How to buy San Diego FC tickets

The easiest and most reliable way to buy San Diego FC tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for every remaining home and away fixture, prices update live and you can compare seats across the whole of Snapdragon Stadium before you buy.

From individual match passes for a midweek night to seats for the biggest rivalry games, StubHub covers every price range. Demand is consistently high in San Diego, with the club pulling some of the best crowds in MLS since day one, so for marquee fixtures like the LA Galaxy derby, buying as early as possible gives you the widest choice of sections and the best prices before listings tighten up.

How much are San Diego FC tickets?

San Diego FC tickets on StubHub start from around 35 USD for standard regular season fixtures, with prices fluctuating depending on the opponent, the day of the week and where you are situated in the stadium.

Rivalry nights are the exception. The Beat LA clash with the Galaxy and visits from the league's biggest names command a premium, and with SDFC among the best supported clubs in MLS, the cheapest seats for those fixtures disappear first. Prices on StubHub update live with demand, which makes buying early the smartest play, especially with the playoff race heating up and every remaining home game carrying weight.

What to expect from San Diego FC in 2026?

Few expansion teams have ever announced themselves like San Diego FC. The club topped the Western Conference in their very first season in 2025, qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and turned Snapdragon Stadium into one of the loudest, best-attended venues in the league, with average crowds among the top of the MLS attendance charts.

Season two has brought the challenge every breakout club faces: proving it was no fluke. Competing in its second season at Snapdragon Stadium, SDFC is chasing another playoff berth in a stacked Western Conference, and the closing schedule offers fans the best of it: the Galaxy derby, the Clash of California against San Jose, reigning Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia, and a final home date against Sporting Kansas City on November 7 that could decide seeding.

The talisman remains Anders Dreyer. The Danish playmaker delivered one of the great debut seasons in MLS history in 2025, leading the club in both goals and assists, and he continues to be the man who makes San Diego tick, supported by a squad that blends experienced heads like Hirving Lozano and Anibal Godoy with an exciting young core.

History of Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022, is a multi-purpose stadium in San Diego, California, with a capacity of 34,000 plus. It is located on the campus of San Diego State University and, as well as being the home of San Diego FC, it also hosts the San Diego State Aztecs NCAA football team and San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. It was built adjacent to the demolished San Diego Stadium, which had been the home of the college's football team since 1967.

Snapdragon Stadium has also staged numerous club friendlies and international soccer matches. Standout fixtures include the United States vs Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final in July 2023, Manchester United vs Wrexham in July 2023, the United States vs Brazil in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Final in March 2024, and the United States vs Japan in the SheBelieves Cup in February 2025.