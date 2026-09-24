How to get Yemen vs Qatar tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Yemen face Qatar in a vital Group B clash at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on September 27, 2026. This high-stakes group encounter sees two regional rivals square off in pursuit of critical tournament points.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat in Jeddah. Discover official ticket purchasing platforms, pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Yemen vs Qatar Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Yemen vs Qatar is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Yemen vs Qatar tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

How much are Yemen vs Qatar tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general admission entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

Yemen vs Qatar Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Yemen vs Qatar Form

Yemen have been in excellent form across their last five matches, recording four wins and one draw with no defeats. They have been prolific in front of goal, including a 9-0 win over Brunei and a 7-1 victory over Bhutan, and they kept clean sheets in three of those five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Lebanon in Asian Cup qualification. Across the five games, Yemen scored 18 goals and conceded just one.

Qatar have struggled for consistency in their last five matches, picking up one draw and suffering three defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup, and they were beaten 6-0 by Canada earlier in the tournament. Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland and played out a goalless draw with El Salvador in a friendly. They scored two goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.

Yemen vs Qatar: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2019 Gulf Cup, when Qatar beat Yemen 6-0. Qatar have dominated this fixture across the last five encounters, winning four times with one draw and no wins for Yemen. Qatar have scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded just one.



