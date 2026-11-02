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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoIpswich Town
Book Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Tickets
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How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In their November 2024 Premier League clash, Ipswich Town pulled off a major shock by defeating Tottenham 2-1 away from home to claim their first top-flight win in over two decades. Tottenham quickly extracted a measure of revenge later that season in February 2025, travelling to Portman Road and comfortably cruising to a 4-1 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Premier League kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 11
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Premier League match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Tottenham Hotspur or Ipswich Town club ticketing portals, which typically require a paid club membership or season ticket holder status depending on demand and ticket availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult general admission: Tickets purchased directly through the club typically range from £38 to £109, depending on the seating tier and category of the fixture.
  • Premium hospitality packages and VIP matchday: Experiences through official club channels start at higher price tiers, often exceeding £200+ depending on the lounge access and dining options included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Average Resale Prices: generally list tickets for this fixture starting around £125 for upper-tier or shortside seating options.
  • Premium & VIP Resale: Premium seating locations, lower tier seats near the halfway line, or high-demand blocks can range up to £325 or higher depending on live marketplace supply and demand.
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Form

Tottenham have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa in an earlier league fixture. A 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup also features in that run. Spurs have scored just two goals across those five matches and conceded six, reflecting a side that has struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Ipswich have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League, though they won their previous outing 2-1 against Fulham. The visitors have scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five matches, with their two wins demonstrating an ability to take points when the opportunity presents itself.

TOT

TOT - Form

AVL
L2-3
MUN
D1-1
COV
W3-1
CHE
W0-2
CRY
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IPS

IPS - Form

EVE
L1-0
FUL
W2-1
MCI
L3-2
NFO
D1-1
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2025, when Ipswich Town hosted Tottenham Hotspur and lost 1-4 in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Tottenham visited Ipswich in November 2024 and lost 1-2 in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded meetings, Ipswich hold two wins to Tottenham's two, with one additional result from a 2020 friendly in which Spurs won 3-0.

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawIpswich Town
2
0
3
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
10Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

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