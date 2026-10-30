How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Borussia Dortmund host Elversberg on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund historically faced Elversberg's reserve setup in lower tiers and famously defeated their senior side 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal back in October 1981. Meanwhile, Elversberg has proven to be a tough competitor in their debut Bundesliga season, pulling off statement results against established clubs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg kicks off at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

When looking to secure tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Elversberg at the Signal Iduna Park, there are several primary avenues available to fans:

1. Official Club Channels

Official BVB Ticket Shop: The most reliable and cost-effective way to purchase face-value tickets is directly through Borussia Dortmund's official website. Tickets typically go through an exclusive pre-sale phase for club members and season-ticket holders before any remaining seats open up to general fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Elversberg vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (The Yellow Wall / General Standing): Typically priced around 19,00 € .

Typically priced around . Category 4 Seating: Standard upper-tier seats generally start around 57,00 € directly through the club.

Standard upper-tier seats generally start around directly through the club. Category 1 to 3 Seating: Premium regular seating across the lower and middle tiers typically ranges from 65,00 € to 85,00 € at face value.

Premium regular seating across the lower and middle tiers typically ranges from at face value. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Start at approximately 535,50 € per person, which includes premium padded seating and catering.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Standard seats for this fixture generally start around 50,00 € to 70,00 € for upper-tier or standing spots, depending on live supply and demand.

Standard seats for this fixture generally start around for upper-tier or standing spots, depending on live supply and demand. Long-side and Premium Resale Seats: Better-view sideline seats frequently scale upwards of 100,00 € to 180,00+ €.

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg Form

Borussia Dortmund have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding five in that run. Their last outing was a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, and they also recorded a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League during this sequence. Earlier results in the run include a 3-0 win over Paderborn and a 2-3 away win at Hoffenheim. Dortmund have kept clean sheets in two of their last five matches.

Elversberg's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Waldhof Mannheim, while their last competitive match ended in a 0-0 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Earlier in the run, they won 3-4 at Borussia Moenchengladbach and 3-2 against Bayer Leverkusen, though they also lost 1-2 to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg is available for the last five meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.