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LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoReal Madrid
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, Madrid Derby fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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LaLiga
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid

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What is the Madrid Derby?

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first Madrid derby of the 2026/27 La Liga season, one of the most fiercely contested fixtures anywhere in world football.

Atletico head into the clash off the back of a genuinely strong campaign under Diego Simeone, reaching both the Champions League semi-finals and the Copa del Rey final last season, while Real Madrid arrive under new head coach Jose Mourinho, back in the Spanish capital for a second spell as the club looks to bounce back from a trophyless year.

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

Official tickets are typically available through Atletico Madrid's club ticket portal, though for a fixture of this magnitude, the Madrid derby is consistently one of the two hardest tickets of the season to find through official channels, alongside El Clasico. Demand from both sets of supporters, plus neutral fans wanting to see Mbappe and company up close, means allocations tend to disappear extremely quickly once released.

Given the quality on show, from Mourinho's rebuilding Real Madrid side to an Atletico team that pushed deep into Europe last season, early booking through the secondary market is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out.

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How much do Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Atletico Madrid tickets are generally among the more affordable options for a major European club, but prices for the Madrid derby sit well above the standard range given the demand involved.

For a typical La Liga fixture, general admission at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano can start from around 30 euros, with premium and side stand seating climbing well beyond that depending on the category. For a fixture of this stature, however, expect prices to start considerably higher, with the cheapest available tickets offering the best entry point for fans simply looking to be inside the stadium for kickoff.

On the secondary market, prices for the Madrid derby typically rise sharply in the days before kickoff as availability narrows, so booking early through StubHub is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats. Season ticket prices at Atletico Madrid range from around 290 euros at the cheapest end up to well over 2,000 euros for the most exclusive positions, giving some sense of the scale of demand for the club's biggest home fixtures.

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Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Form

ATM

ATM - Form

SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Super Cup
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation


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