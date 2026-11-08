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SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg host Union Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga. Freiburg will be looking to follow up a strong Conference League performance with another in the league.

High in the table, Freiburg need to keep pace with the sides at the top. Julian Schuster's team have won three in a row and are growing in confidence.

A 3-2 cup win against Wolfsburg and a 2-1 away victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga laid the foundations for that run. Freiburg then won 1-0 at Trabzonspor in the Conference League, with goalkeeper Mio Backhaus the standout performer. He denied even Mohamed Salah several times.

By contrast, Union Berlin are enduring a difficult spell. They sit 16th and are under pressure in the relegation battle after producing few convincing performances this season. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli must stabilise the team.

A 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Köln last time out gave Union something to build on after a heavy 5-0 defeat to the same opponents in the DFB Cup. Their defence remains the biggest concern.

To watch the match live, find your broadcaster below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at SC Freiburg and Union Berlin?

Across their last five competitive games, SC Freiburg have three wins, no draws and two defeats. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Before that, Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga and knocked Wolfsburg out of the DFB Cup with a 3-2 win. Defeats to Bayern Munich (3-1) and AS Monaco (3-0) show they still have room for improvement against top teams. Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Union Berlin have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Köln in the Bundesliga. Their heaviest defeat in that period was a 5-0 loss to the same opponents in the DFB Cup. Union scored only three goals and conceded seven in five games. Their attacking record reflects their relegation battle.

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: line-ups

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: form

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: head-to-head record

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: the tables