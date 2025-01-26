How to watch today's Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona will take on Valencia in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday.
Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five league games but will need to keep picking up wins in order to catch second-placed Atletico Madrid and ultimately the leaders Real Madrid.
Valencia are down in 19th place with 16 points. They are unbeaten in four games across all competitions but this weekend's fixture may be too difficult a challenge for them.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom (UK)
|Premier Sports, La Liga TV
|United States (U.S.)
|ESPN+, Fubo
|Australia
|beIN Sports
|Canada
|TSN+
|Germany
|DAZN
|India
|GXR World
|Republic of Ireland
|Premier Sports, La Liga TV
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sports
|South Africa
|SuperSport, DStv, Startimes
In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.
In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch on Fubo and ESPN+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Barcelona vs Valencia kick-off time
The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT for fans.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Barcelona are set to miss Inigo Martinez, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injuries.
Dani Olmo is questionable after a calf issue kept him out of the Benfica clash.
Valencia team news
Valencia will be without Cristhian Mosquera, who is suspended—a significant setback for the team.
Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia remain sidelined with injuries.