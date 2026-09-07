How to get Spain Nations League tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Spain enters the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League as reigning world champions, and demand to watch La Roja live has never been higher following their triumph at the 2026 World Cup. Drawn in League A, Group A3 alongside England, Croatia and Czechia, Spain face six fixtures between September and November as they look to add the Nations League title to their growing trophy cabinet.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Spain Nations League tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Spain Nations League?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, September 26, 2026 - 20:45 England vs Spain Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - 20:45 Spain vs Croatia Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville Tickets Saturday, October 3, 2026 - 20:45 Spain vs Czechia Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo Tickets Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - 20:45 Croatia vs Spain Poljud Stadium, Split Tickets Thursday, November 12, 2026 - 20:45 Czechia vs Spain Epet Arena, Prague Tickets Sunday, November 15, 2026 - 20:45 Spain vs England Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

Where to buy Spain Nations League tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for Spain's Nations League fixtures is through StubHub, particularly given how quickly official allocations have disappeared this campaign. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options across Spain's schedule, from the away trip to Wembley to the home finale at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Here is why StubHub is worth checking for this campaign:

Access beyond sold-out official sales – the Seville and Oviedo fixtures have already sold out at source, making StubHub one of the only routes left to a seat

Guaranteed transfers – every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No federation membership required – useful for international fans without access to the RFEF's official channels or priority windows

Wide seat selection – across every venue on Spain's schedule, from upper tier seats to premium central options

Hospitality packages – available for the highest profile fixtures, including the home finale against England in Madrid

Given the level of demand already on show for this campaign, early booking is strongly recommended for every remaining fixture, particularly the November decider against England.

How much are Spain Nations League tickets?

Prices for Spain Nations League tickets vary significantly depending on the fixture, seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

Cheapest seats: from around €45 to €60 for fixtures with more available inventory, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals

Mid-range seats: generally €100 to €200, offering a clearer view along the sidelines at grounds like the Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Premium & hospitality: upwards of €300 for the biggest fixtures of the group, including the England finale in Madrid and any resale listings for the sold-out Seville and Oviedo matches

Sold-out fixtures (Seville & Oviedo): with no official inventory left, resale prices on the secondary market are running well above face value given the scale of demand

As with any fixture involving the reigning world champions, prices on the secondary market can move quickly, so locking in a seat as early as possible is the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Everything you need to know about the Nations League

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League is the fifth edition of the competition, and Spain return to League A, the top tier, in Group A3 alongside England, Croatia and Czechia. Spain go into this campaign as both reigning European and world champions, adding significant weight to every fixture in this group.

A few things worth knowing about the stakes involved:

World champions status – Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph has driven unprecedented demand for national team tickets, with two of three home fixtures already sold out

A repeat of Euro 2024 – Spain's opening fixture against England is a rematch of the Euro 2024 final, which Spain won

Promotion and relegation are on the line between leagues, depending on how the group finishes

Six matches in a condensed window – all group games are played across September, October and November, giving fans a short but action-packed period to catch Spain in action

With Croatia and Czechia both determined to cause an upset against the world champions, this promises to be one of the most closely watched groups of the entire Nations League.