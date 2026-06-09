How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a historic qualifying campaign that saw them top Group C ahead of continental giants like Nigeria, South Africa has secured its spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

This marks their first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the Yellow Nation is ready to bring the spirit of the vuvuzela to the Americas.

Can Hugo Broos’ men replicate the magic of 1996 or the grit of 2010? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is South Africa's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

South Africa World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Fixture (K.O local time) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs South Africa (7 pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Czech Republic vs South Africa (4 pm) Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets

*UEFA Playoff D includes Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia.

What are the cheapest South Africa tickets?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available prices, here are the cheapest South Africa Group Stage Tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

Rank Match (Date) Venue (City) Entry-Level Price Range Tickets #1 Czech Republic vs South Africa (June 18) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) $115 – $226+ Tickets #2 South Africa vs South Korea (June 24) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) $290+ Tickets #3 Mexico vs South Africa (June 11) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) $1,300+ Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

What to expect from South Africa in the World Cup 2026?

Under the stewardship of Hugo Broos, who led the team to a Bronze medal in the recent AFCON, South Africa has found a renewed identity.

The spine of the team is built on domestic excellence, with Mamelodi Sundowns stars like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena bringing continental experience.

Williams, who made history with four penalty saves in a single shootout, will be vital in the high-pressure environment of a World Cup. Offensively, the flair of Oswin Appollis and the clinical nature of Lyle Foster give South Africa the tools to hurt any defense on the counter-attack.

After qualifying with a dominant 3-0 win over Rwanda, confidence in the camp is at an all-time high.

How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Prices are divided into categories based on seat location. Category 1 offers the best views in the lower tiers, while Category 4 is the most affordable tier for local and international fans.

Stage Ticket Price Range (USD) Group Stage (Non-Host) $60 - $620 Group Stage (Host/Opener) $75 - $2,355 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $8,680

Final 26-Man Lineup: Who is in the South Africa World Cup Squad?

As Hugo Broos looks to recreate the magic of 2010 on North American soil, South Africa has officially locked in its final 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup. Drawn into a highly competitive group alongside co-hosts Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea, the South African squad features a heavy domestic core mixed with crucial international pedigree.

A significant portion of the roster draws from the dominant domestic forces of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, complemented by standout talent like Burnley’s clinical striker Lyle Foster.

If you are booking your travel or looking up ticket availability for the high-octane clashes in Mexico City, Atlanta, or Monterrey, this is the confirmed 26-player roster representing South Africa on the world stage:

Position Player Club Goalkeepers Ronwen Williams (Captain) Mamelodi Sundowns Ricardo Goss Siwelele FC Sipho Chaine Orlando Pirates Defenders Khuliso Mudau Mamelodi Sundowns Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi Sundowns Khulumani Ndamane Mamelodi Sundowns Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union Bradley Cross Kaizer Chiefs Thabang Matuludi Polokwane City Nkosinathi Sibisi Orlando Pirates Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago Fire Ime Okon Hannover 96 Samukele Kabini Molde FK Midfielders Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns Jayden Adams Mamelodi Sundowns Thalente Mbatha Orlando Pirates Sphephelo Sithole CD Tondela Forwards Oswin Appollis Orlando Pirates Tshepang Moremi Orlando Pirates Evidence Makgopa Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando Pirates Lyle Foster Burnley Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns Thapelo Maseko AEL Limassol

Key Player Profiles & Tactical Outlook

Goalkeeper and inspirational captain Ronwen Williams will lead Bafana Bafana from the back. Known for his shot-stopping excellence and distribution, his leadership will be paramount when facing Mexico's hostile home crowd at the Estadio Azteca.

The midfield pairing of Teboho Mokoena and veteran maestro Themba Zwane will look to dictate tempo. Having dominated the continental stages with Mamelodi Sundowns, they have telepathic chemistry that is South Africa's strongest tactical weapon.

Responsibility for the goals will fall heavily on Lyle Foster. The Burnley frontman brings elite English football experience to an otherwise mostly home-based attacking unit.

World Cup 2026 Venues