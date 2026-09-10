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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSlovenia
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
team-logoScotland
Book Slovenia vs Scotland Tickets
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How to get Slovenia vs Scotland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B
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Slovenia take on Scotland in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Scotland open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a trip to Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana on Saturday, September 26, kicking off a League B, Group B1 schedule that also includes Switzerland and North Macedonia. The two sides meet again in the return fixture at Hampden Park in October.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Slovenia vs Scotland tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

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When is Slovenia vs Scotland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Slovenia vs Scotland kicks off at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, with official broadcast details to be confirmed closer to the date.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Where to buy Slovenia vs Scotland tickets?

Tickets for the Ljubljana leg are first made available through the Football Association of Slovenia's official ticketing channels via Eventim. Official Scottish FA channels are the equivalent first stop for the Hampden Park return leg, though away tickets for the Ljubljana trip are handled differently.

The Scottish FA does not put away tickets for Ljubljana on general sale, allocating them instead exclusively to Scotland Supporters Club members through a loyalty points system, and that scheme is currently at full capacity with no new members being accepted. For travelling Scotland fans.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

  • Official general sale – opens through Eventim for the home leg in Ljubljana, and through the Scottish FA for the Hampden Park return leg
  • Away allocation closed – Scotland's away ticket scheme for Ljubljana is fully booked, with no new Supporters Club members currently being accepted
  • Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday
  • Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the away allocation situation, early booking through the secondary market is strongly recommended for travelling Scotland supporters in particular.

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How much are Slovenia vs Scotland tickets?

Official pricing for the Ljubljana leg through Eventim starts from around €79 for general admission seating, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official Scottish FA pricing applies for the Hampden Park leg in the same way.

  • Cheapest seats (Ljubljana): secondary market listings currently start from around €90, reflecting the closed away allocation and resulting demand from travelling Scotland fans
  • Mid-range seats (Ljubljana): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point
  • Hampden Park return leg: official pricing starts from around £57, with secondary listings tracking closely once general sale details are confirmed

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. As with any fixture where official away access is limited, secondary-market prices can shift quickly, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

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Slovenia vs Scotland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Slovenia vs Scotland Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. Their only win in the run came against Montenegro, winning 3-2, with a 1-0 loss to Hungary also in that sequence. Across those five games, Slovenia scored six goals and conceded six.

Scotland's last five results show two wins, no draws, and three losses. Their most recent match was a 3-0 defeat to Brazil at the World Cup, following a 1-0 loss to Morocco. They beat Haiti 1-0 and won 4-0 against Bolivia in a friendly. Scotland scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches, with back-to-back World Cup defeats the most recent form to note.

SVN

SVN - Form

SWE
D1-1
HUN
L1-0
MTN
W2-3
CYP
D1-1
CRO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCO

SCO - Form

CUW
W4-1
BOL
W0-4
HAI
W0-1
MAR
L0-1
BRA
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Slovenia vs Scotland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended 2-2, a World Cup qualifying draw in Ljubljana in October 2017. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Scotland have one win, Slovenia have none, and three matches ended level. Scotland's only victory came in the reverse fixture of that qualifying campaign, a 1-0 win in Glasgow in March 2017.

Head to Head

SloveniaDrawScotland
0
3
2
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
2
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
Friendlies
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5


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