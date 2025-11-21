How to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets will host the Denver Nuggets to open the thrilling NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Nuggets are slightly ahead with 124.6 points per game, while the Rockets score 123.9. The Nuggets are recording 29.2 assists per game against the Rockets' 25.6, but Houston has a significant advantage with 50.3 rebounds per game as opposed to Denver's 47.3.

The Denver Nuggets posted a record of 8 steals and 3.7 blocks a game, compared to the Rockets' 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston Rockets team news

Kevin Durant is shooting an effective 49.6% from the field and 88.7% from the free-throw line while scoring 25.5 points a game.

Alperen Sengun averages 10.4 rebounds per game, including an outstanding 7.4 assists, 3.1 on the offensive glass, and 7.3 defensive boards.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Out PF, Tari Eason Oblique injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is scoring 29.1 points per game, grabbing 13.2 rebounds, and shooting an incredible 64.1% from the field.

Peyton Watson blocks 1.14 blocks every game on average.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Christian Braun Ankle injury Out SG, Julian Strawther Back injury Out

Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The recent head-to-head record between the Nuggets and the Rockets suggests a competitive but slightly Nuggets-leaning clash, with Denver capturing three of the last five contests. The Nuggets have two easy victories in 2025—126-111 and 116-111—demonstrating their offensive productivity and capacity to pull away late.

However, the Rockets have shown that they are capable of retaliating, as evidenced by their commanding 128-108 victory earlier in the season and their 114-106 victory in 2023. In their match in 2023, Denver finished with a high-scoring score of 134-124, demonstrating that both teams are capable of putting up large scoring numbers.

With the Nuggets starting as slight favorites and the Rockets still having a great chance to pull off an upset if they start strong, this game might be another fast-paced, high-offense contest based on this pattern.

Date Results Apr 14, 2025 Nuggets 126-111 Rockets Mar 24, 2025 Nuggets 116-111 Rockets Jan 16, 2025 Rockets 128-108 Nuggets Dec 09, 2023 Rockets 114-106 Nuggets Nov 30, 2023 Nuggets 134-124 Rockets

More NBA news and coverage