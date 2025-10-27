How to watch today’s Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets will square off against the Brooklyn Nets to begin the high-voltage NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Rockets have been dominating the glass with 48.5 rebounds per game compared to Brooklyn's 36.7, and they have been scoring 117.5 points per game on average compared to the Nets' 116.

However, Houston only manages 19 assists per game, compared to the Nets' average of 25.7. The Rockets outperform the Nets with 10 thefts and 3.5 blocks per game, compared to 8.7 steals and 1 block per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will meet the Brooklyn Nets in an electrifying NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Rockets team news

Kevin Durant averages 30.0 points per game, averaging 87.5% accuracy from the free-throw line and an outstanding 52.9% field goal percentage.

Steven Adams averages 11.5 rebounds per game, which includes 6.0 defensive and 5.5 offensive rebounds.

Alperen Sengun has been averaging 43.5 minutes per game, averaging 3.5 turnovers and 7.0 assists per game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Out PG, Fred VanVleet ACL injury Out for Season

Brooklyn Nets team news

Cam Thomas is scoring an astounding 93.8% from the free-throw line and averaging 29.3 points per game on 43.1% shooting.

Nic Claxton averages 6.0 rebounds per game, which includes 2.7 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 4.0 assists per game and 0.7 turnovers in 33.0 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Drake Powell Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Danny Wolf Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets head-to-head record

The Brooklyn Nets have won four of the last five meetings between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets, indicating that the games have been competitive overall.

The Nets have demonstrated their ability to perform well under duress by defeating the Rockets in close games, such as 99-97 on February 5, 2025, and 106-104 on January 28, 2024. The Rockets' 112-101 victory on January 4, 2024, however, also demonstrated their ability to dominate.

These tendencies suggest that this game may be hotly contested, but the Rockets' strength in scoring and rebounding may keep the game close, while the Nets' slight historical advantage in close games may give them the advantage.

Date Results Feb 05, 2025 Nets 99-97 Rockets Feb 02, 2025 Nets 110-98 Rockets Jan 28, 2024 Nets 106-104 Rockets Jan 04, 2024 Rockets 112-101 Nets Mar 30, 2023 Nets 123-114 Rockets

