Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Croatia: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Toronto Stadium

Portugal vs Croatia will kick-off on 2 July 2026 at 23:00 GMT and 19:00 EST.

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European giants collide in blockbuster North American knockout tie

Two of European football's modern heavyweights face off at Toronto Stadium, each aiming to establish their credentials as genuine contenders for a deep tournament run. Roberto Martínez leads a talented Portuguese side that enters the knockout rounds carrying immense expectations, determined to find a clinical edge following a closely contested group phase.

They face a formidable Croatia team under Zlatko Dalić, a tournament-tested group renowned for their golden generation's legendary resilience in knockout football. While Portugal boasts extraordinary depth across the pitch, the single-elimination nature of the Round of 32 means the savvy Croatians will look to control the tempo and orchestrate another classic tournament upset.

How the A Seleção and the Vatreni got here

Portugal navigated a highly competitive Group K to seal their progression with five points. Martínez's side displayed great tactical fluidity to finish unbeaten, securing a vital victory alongside two hard-fought draws, including a tight battle against group winners Colombia. Scoring six goals and conceding just once, the Seleção proved that their defensive organisation remains incredibly robust under tournament pressure.

Croatia advanced from Group L after securing a second-place finish with six points. The Vatreni recovered well from a setback in their group campaign, leaning on their extensive tournament experience to claim two crucial victories from their three matches. Having scored five goals and conceded five, Dalić’s men have shown terrifying offensive efficiency but will know they must tighten things up structurally at the back.

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Midfield maestros and defensive generals to anchor lines

The narrative of this tie will inevitably be dictated by a generational battle in the middle of the park. Croatia will look to their iconic captain Luka Modrić alongside Mateo Kovačić to dictate the tempo, slow down the game, and retain possession under pressure. Defensively, the responsibility of halting a rampant Portuguese frontline falls on Joško Gvardiol, who has been stellar at turning defensive actions into driving forward transitions.

Portugal counter with a midfield engine room loaded with elite technical profile. Vitinha and João Neves are expected to provide the tactical discipline and distribution to bypass Croatia's pressing block. At the back, Ruben Dias will anchor the defence, ensuring Portugal remains compact and insulated against intelligent counter-attacking movements.

Flank overloads vs disciplined central blocks to decide terms

Tactically, Portugal will look to stretch the pitch and exploit wide spaces. Martínez likes to utilise the blistering pace and isolated 1v1 abilities of Rafael Leão on the wing, combining with overlapping full-backs to create dangerous overloads and supply central channels.

Croatia’s blueprint will rely heavily on spatial denial and efficient transition. Knowing Portugal's desire to dictate play, Dalić's side will likely deploy a compact mid-block to cut off passing lanes into advanced playmakers, looking to spring forward rapidly through Andrej Kramarić to catch the Portuguese backline exposed.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Portugal must display absolute concentration during possession turnover phases, knowing that any passive defensive tracking will be ruthlessly punished by Croatia's veteran midfield.

Croatia face the ultimate physical and technical test of containing a multi-layered Portuguese attack. Success will depend on flawless positional communication across their defensive line to prevent Leão and advanced runners from penetrating the box.

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Likely Portugal XI vs Croatia

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Likely Croatia XI vs Portugal

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Baturina, Budimir, Perisic

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Portugal 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Tomas Araujo, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga

Midfielders: Samuel Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha

Attackers: Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao

Croatia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic

Team news & squads

Roberto Martínez has no injuries or suspensions listed for Portugal ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. The Portugal squad includes Cristiano Ronaldo as captain alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Gonçalo Ramos, with Martínez expected to name his XI closer to kick-off.

Zlatko Dalić's Croatia are also without any confirmed absentees at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data. As with Portugal, lineup confirmation is expected nearer to the match, and this section will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal come into this match with a record of two wins and two draws from their last five outings, with one defeat absent from that run. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Colombia on June 27, a result that confirmed second place in Group K. Earlier in the group stage, they beat Uzbekistan 5-0, their most emphatic display of the tournament. Across their last five matches, Portugal have scored 10 goals and conceded four, though their attacking output has been inconsistent.

Croatia have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Ghana on June 27, secured by a late winner. They also beat Panama 1-0 away from home in their second group game. The one significant blot is a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening World Cup fixture, a result that put them under early pressure in Group L.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a UEFA Nations League A draw played in Croatia on November 18, 2024. Before that, Portugal won 2-1 at home in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024. Across the last five meetings, Portugal hold the stronger record, winning three times to Croatia's one, with one draw, and have outscored their opponents across those matches by a considerable margin.

Standings

Portugal finished second in Group K, while Croatia claimed second place in Group L to advance to the Round of 32.