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Vinicius Junior remains “one of the world’s best” and would expect to compete for the Ballon d’Or in 2027, ex-Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has told GOAL, but the Brazilian forward could just as easily be benched by Jose Mourinho at Santiago Bernabeu. The South American superstar has registered just one goal through 12 appearances for the Blancos this season.

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Goals for Brazil but not Real

That solitary effort was recorded back on August 26, after signing a lucrative new contract, with end product drying up for a flying winger that prides himself on making a decisive contribution in the final third of the field. Opposition defences have, for the most part, contained his obvious threat in 2026-27.

More joy has been enjoyed an international level, with the November break seeing Vini find the target on five occasions across two outings for Brazil. He bagged a brace against Japan, before helping himself to a hat-trick in a meeting with Singapore.

A spark may have been rekindled, with Madrid hoping that proves to be the case as they prepare to welcome a talismanic presence back to the Spanish capital. They have seen their flying No.7 become a Champions League winner and Golden Ball contender.

Is Vini still a Ballon d'Or contender?

Owen believes that Vinicius can compete for those prizes again over the course of the next 12 months. Asked about the 26-year-old’s form and whether rivals have figured him out, ex-Madrid frontman - who represents Casino.org, a platform designed to help British players make sense of the different online casinos operating in the UK - told GOAL: “He's one of the world's best, isn't he?

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“When you talk about who could win the Ballon d'Or next year, there's probably only about half a dozen players that you think are realistic winners. He's one of them.

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“When you've got elite players like that, you've just got to make it work because they don't grow on trees, players like that. They're just a generational talent.

“Yeah, he's not having a good season so far, but that can change. It’s not like he's a one-season wonder. He's proven it for years, hasn't he? He's a proper player.”

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Could Mourinho bench Vinicius?

While there is no doubting Vinicius’ ability, he does need to offer more to Real’s cause alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. He is in the Blancos’ team to deliver goals and assists.

Madrid boss Mourinho is not the kind of coach or character to accept slipping standards, with Owen adding when asked if Vini is at risk of being dropped by the demanding Portuguese if domestic and continental performances do not improve: “Absolutely.

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“He's [Mourinho] probably not the person you want to fall out with, is he? Half the time I'm sure he likes certain types of confrontation as well. Who knows? That club is a law unto itself sometimes!”

Real Madrid fixtures: Chasing Barca

Real will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Celta Vigo. They have not been the most profitable of opponents for Vinicius down the years, with five goals being recorded across 15 meetings in league and cup competition.

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He will be hoping to get back in the groove when lining up at the Bernabeu, with Mourinho’s men in need of inspiration as they seek to remain hot on the heels of Clasico rivals Barcelona - who hold a three-point lead at the top of the Liga table.