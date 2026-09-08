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UEFA Nations League A
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Ullevaal
team-logoPortugal
Book Norway vs Portugal Tickets
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How to get Norway vs Portugal tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
Norway
Portugal

Norway take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Norway host reigning Nations League champions Portugal at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday, September 27, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto the following week. Both matches form part of a competitive League A, Group A4 schedule that also includes Denmark and Wales.

Norway arrive full of confidence off the back of a strong World Cup showing, with Erling Haaland leading the line for a side eager to test itself against the European champions. Portugal, meanwhile, go into this pairing as both the defending Nations League and European champions, adding significant weight to both legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Norway vs Portugal tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

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When is Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Norway vs Portugal takes place at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, with the official kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Ullevaal

Where to buy Norway vs Portugal tickets?

Tickets for the Oslo leg are first made available through the Norwegian Football Federation's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Porto return leg.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, as well as listings for the return leg at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

  • Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday
  • Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday
  • Away tickets – Porto allocations for travelling Norway fans are handled through FPF channels and can be limited
  • Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

With Haaland's Norway drawing significant interest and Portugal's status as reigning champions, early booking is recommended for both legs.

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How much are Norway vs Portugal tickets?

Official pricing for the Oslo leg is set through the Norwegian Football Federation's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official FPF pricing applies for the Porto leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

  • Cheapest seats (Oslo): from around €40 to €55, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at Ullevaal Stadion
  • Mid-range seats (Oslo): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point
  • Porto return leg: prices are trending higher given Portugal's status as reigning champions, with resale demand expected to build as the fixture approaches

As with any fixture involving the reigning champions, prices can shift quickly, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

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Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Norway vs Portugal Form

Norway head into this match with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five games, scoring eight goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that, they recorded back-to-back wins, beating Brazil 2-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1, before losing 4-1 to France and opening with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Portugal's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with nine goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals. Before that, they beat Croatia 2-1 and Uzbekistan 5-0, and drew 0-0 with Colombia and 1-1 with DR Congo.

NOR

NOR - Form

SEN
W3-2
FRA
L1-4
CIV
W1-2
BRA
W1-2
ENG
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
POR

POR - Form

COD
D1-1
UZB
W5-0
COL
D0-0
CRO
W2-1
ESP
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Norway vs Portugal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in May 2016, when Portugal won 3-0. Across the four fixtures on record, Portugal have won three times and Norway once. Norway's sole victory came in a 2010 European Championship qualifier, where they won 1-0 at home, while Portugal won the return qualifier 1-0 in Lisbon the following year.

Head to Head

NorwayDrawPortugal
1
0
3
Friendlies
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
3
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
1
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
0
FT
Friendlies
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
Portugal badge
Portugal
POR
1
FT
1Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored0/4

Norway vs Portugal Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Norway currently sit second and Portugal third.

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
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2
NorwayNorwayNOR
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3
PortugalPortugalPOR
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4
WalesWalesWAL
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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