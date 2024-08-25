How to watch today's Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Arne Slot will stand in the dugout as Liverpool boss at Anfield for the first time in a competitive match, when the Reds take on Brentford in the Premier League.

Both teams will be looking to build on their wins in the opening matchday. Liverpool put two unanswered goals past Ipswich Town, while Thomas Frank's men picked up a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S, the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Peacock Premium and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

From being taken off at half-time in the previous game to reportedly picking up a knock in training, Jarell Quansah would lose his starting berth to Ibrahima Konate on Saturday.

The line-up is otherwise set to be similar to the one that faced Ipswich last weekend, with Ryan Gravenberch in the middle and Diogo Jota spearheading the attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Pitaluga Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

Brentford team news

The Bees will be without Rico Henry, Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey through injuries.

With Ivan Toney likely to be omitted owing to his eminent move away from the club, Yoane Wissa will lead the attack.

Sepp van den Berg has joined this summer from Liverpool.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Brentford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 17, 2024 Brentford 1-4 Liverpool Premier League November 12, 2023 Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Premier League May 6, 2023 Liverpool 1-0 Brentford Premier League January 2, 2023 Brentford 3-1 Liverpool Premier League January 16, 2022 Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Premier League

