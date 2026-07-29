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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoNottingham Forest
Book Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest

You could be seated at Anfield for Liverpool's home opener of the season

Andoni Iraola is guaranteed a warm reception when he steps onto the Anfield pitch for his first competitive home match in charge of Liverpool on Saturday, August 29. You could be there to witness the occasion and see how the Mersey Reds perform against Nottingham Forest, by booking tickets today.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

Despite finishing fifth and securing Champions League football last season, it was a below par performance for Liverpool and it cost Arne Slot his position. In steps Iraola, who worked wonders with Bournemouth during his three seasons with the south coast club, amazingly taking them to 6th spot and Europe during the last campaign.

Nottingham Forest will have fond memories of recent Anfield trips though. The Tricky Trees won on their last two appearances there, the first time they've secured back-to-back wins at the iconic venue since 1963.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture?

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, August 29, at Anfield in Liverpool.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

How much do Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

CHE
D1-1
AVL
L4-2
BRE
D1-1
SUN
W4-2
WRE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFO

NFO - Form

BOU
D1-1
NOC
W0-2
BLB
W3-0
VSC
D1-1
SCP
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawNottingham Forest
2
1
2
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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