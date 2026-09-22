How to get Kosovo vs Israel tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League brings another thrilling international clash as Kosovo prepares to take on Israel at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina. Both teams enter this Group B3 encounter hungry for crucial points to boost their group standings and fight for tournament promotion.

GOAL brings you all the essential match information, ticket availability details, and direct guidance on securing your seats.

When is Kosovo vs Israel UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Kosovo take on Israel at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, with the UEFA Nations League B Group 3 fixture scheduled for kick-off at the time listed above.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Where to buy Kosovo vs Israel tickets?

Official match tickets are distributed through the host nation portal operated by the Football Federation of Kosovo, which handles primary general sales for home fixtures in Pristina. Supporters should keep an eye on official release announcements and register early to secure standard general admission seating.

If primary allocations sell out or standard seats are unavailable on the official website, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Kosovo vs Israel tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €15 to €20 for standard general seating sections at Fadil Vokrri Stadium, depending on seat tier and category selection.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €102 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Kosovo vs Israel UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Kosovo vs Israel Form

Kosovo have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly win over Andorra in June 2026, and their best result in that run was a 4-3 victory over Slovakia in World Cup qualifying back in March. They have conceded in four of those five games, with their only clean sheet coming against Andorra.

Israel have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. Ben Shimon's side beat Albania 1-0 in a June friendly and hammered Moldova 4-1 in World Cup qualifying in November 2025. They have not lost in their last three matches, though two of those results were draws against Georgia and Lithuania.

Kosovo vs Israel: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Kosovo won 1-0 at home in European Championship qualification. Before that, the two teams drew 1-1 in Israel in March 2023 in the same competition. Across both recorded meetings, Kosovo hold the advantage with one win to Israel's none, and the fixture has produced just three goals in total.



