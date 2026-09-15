How to get Ipswich Town vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Ipswich Town take on Fulham on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Both teams enter the match looking to gain ground in the early league standings. In their most recent league encounters during the 2024–25 season, the sides played out competitive draws, including a 1-1 tie at Portman Road and a 2-2 result at Craven Cottage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Ipswich Town vs Fulham kicks off at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League match at Portman Road, you can follow these primary purchase methods:

Ipswich Town Official Ticketing Site

Premier League match tickets are typically released in sale windows based on membership status:

Phase 1: Official Super Blues / Club Members with accumulated loyalty points.

Phase 2: General Official Members.

Phase 3: General Sale (only if seats remain after member windows).

Away Supporters (Fulham Fans)

If you want to sit in the away section, you must purchase tickets directly through Fulham's official website using a OneFulham account.

Matchday Hospitality

If regular tickets are sold out or you prefer an upgraded matchday experience, hospitality packages (which include meal options, lounge access, and premium seating) are available directly through Ipswich Town's official hospitality department without needing prior membership points.

How much do Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Ipswich Town vs Fulham vary based on purchase channel, seating category, and fixture grading:

Face-Value Official Tickets (Portman Road)

Home General Admission (Ipswich Town Fans):

Standard Adult: Typically ranges between £34 and £38 for lower-tier seating depending on whether the fixture is classed as Grade A or Grade B. Official Members: Discounted adult member tickets start from around £27 to £31 depending on seating location and category. Juniors / U12s: Concession prices start from £5 .

Away Allocation (Fulham Fans):

Capped Adult: All Premier League away tickets are strictly subject to the league-wide price cap of £30 per adult.



Official Matchday Hospitality

If buying directly through Ipswich Town's hospitality packages, options generally include:

Burley's Bar / Lounges: Starting from £110 to £142 per person.

Hall of Fame & Premium Lounges: Ranging from £180 to £270+ per person.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Form

Ipswich Town have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat and no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30. Prior to that, they beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Across those five games, Ipswich scored 12 goals and conceded 10, with pre-season wins over Union Berlin and Rayo Vallecano also part of the run.

Fulham have one win from their last five matches, with two defeats and one draw in competitive action. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League on August 30. They also fell 2-3 to Chelsea on August 24. The Cottagers beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and claimed a 1-0 pre-season win over VfB Stuttgart, while drawing 2-2 with Malaga.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, with Fulham hosting Ipswich Town in a Premier League fixture on January 5, 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Ipswich hosted Fulham at Portman Road on August 31, 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, neither side has dominated, with results split between draws and Fulham victories — including a 3-1 Fulham win in a Carabao Cup tie at Portman Road in November 2023.