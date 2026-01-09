Can Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham cause an FA Cup upset against Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The ongoing fairytale story of English Championship team Wrexham could see another chapter written here in the FA Cup against Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Nottingham Forest will kick off on 9 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match context

Wrexham are on 41 points in the Championship table, just a point behind the playoff places after 26 matches of a marathon 46-match season. Promotion to the promised land of the Premier League remains a realistic dream, but the opportunity to spring an FA Cup upset will be their focus here at least. They're flying high on confidence with four wins on the bounce in the league. Striker Sam Smith has been on the score sheet in each of the last two outings.

Forest, on the other hand, arrested a dismal run of four consecutive EPL defeats on Wednesday to claim a crucial win against West Ham, a result which sees Sean Dyche's team climb seven points clear of the Hammers and the relegation zone.

Team news & squads

