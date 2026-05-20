How to buy Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with an exciting Group H clash as Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Saudi Arabia will once again attract huge support from across the Middle East and Asia, while Cape Verde’s growing football reputation continues to capture attention on the global stage.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets, including the latest ticket prices, hospitality options, where to buy seats online, and key information about NRG Stadium.

When is Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 26, 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets June 21, 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 26, 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 21, 2026 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia Tickets June 26, 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

How can I get Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

There are multiple ways fans can secure tickets for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release additional ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA continues to release additional ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official resale marketplace. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Platforms like StubHub are another alternative to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches.

Platforms like StubHub are another alternative to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches. Hospitality Packages: Premium packages offer guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, food services, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing application.

How much are Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on seat category, venue, and demand.

Group-stage tickets officially start at around $60 for lower-tier categories, although resale prices for high-demand fixtures can rise significantly as matchday approaches.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarter-finals Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about NRG Stadium

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, one of the premier sporting venues selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Houston Texans and has hosted numerous major sporting and entertainment events, including Super Bowls, international football matches, and large-scale concerts.

NRG Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during World Cup matches, creating a vibrant atmosphere for travelling fans from Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and around the world.