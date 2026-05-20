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Book Australia vs Turkey World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Australia vs Turkey tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Australia vs Turkey

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring football fans another unforgettable summer, and a group-stage fixture that will see Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver. 

Australia arrives at the World Cup looking to continue its consistency on the international stage, whilst Turkey heads into the competition with a talented generation of players and growing momentum after establishing itself as one of Europe’s dangerous dark horses.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Australia vs Türkiye tickets, including prices, seating categories, hospitality packages, and stadium information.

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When is Australia vs Turkey?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026, 19:00Australia vs TurkeyBC Place, VancouverTickets

Australia World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Australia vs TurkeyBC Place, VancouverTickets
June 19, 2026United States vs AustraliaSeattle Stadium, SeattleTickets
June 25, 2026Paraguay vs AustraliaSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets

Turkey World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Australia vs TurkeyBC Place, VancouverTickets
June 19, 2026Turkey vs ParaguayMexico City Stadium, Mexico CityTickets
June 25, 2026United States vs TurkeyLos Angeles Stadium, Los AngelesTickets

How can I get Australia vs Turkey tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Travelling supporters should also confirm visa and travel requirements for Canada, the United States, and Mexico well ahead of the tournament.

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How much are Australia vs Turkey tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about BC Place

Australia vs Turkey will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s most iconic sporting venues and a major stadium selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, BC Place is known for its retractable roof, modern facilities, and electric atmosphere during major sporting events. The stadium regularly hosts Canadian football, international soccer matches, and large-scale concerts.

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, BC Place is expected to welcome more than 54,000 supporters, creating one of the most vibrant matchday experiences in the tournament.

Supporters are advised to arrive early on matchday due to increased security measures and expected fan traffic around downtown Vancouver.

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Frequently asked questions

The earlier you purchase, the better your chances of securing cheaper seats before demand increases closer to the tournament.

Current entry-level prices start from approximately $220, depending on availability and seating category.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to ensure supporters receive valid tickets before the event.

Yes. All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official app.

Yes. Fans can purchase VIP and hospitality packages that include premium seating and exclusive stadium experiences.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the correct travel authorization and documentation before entering Canada.

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