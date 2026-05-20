How to buy Australia vs Turkey tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring football fans another unforgettable summer, and a group-stage fixture that will see Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver.

Australia arrives at the World Cup looking to continue its consistency on the international stage, whilst Turkey heads into the competition with a talented generation of players and growing momentum after establishing itself as one of Europe’s dangerous dark horses.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Australia vs Türkiye tickets, including prices, seating categories, hospitality packages, and stadium information.

When is Australia vs Turkey?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026, 19:00 Australia vs Turkey BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Australia World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Australia vs Turkey BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 19, 2026 United States vs Australia Seattle Stadium, Seattle Tickets June 25, 2026 Paraguay vs Australia San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

Turkey World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Australia vs Turkey BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 19, 2026 Turkey vs Paraguay Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City Tickets June 25, 2026 United States vs Turkey Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets

How can I get Australia vs Turkey tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament. Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Travelling supporters should also confirm visa and travel requirements for Canada, the United States, and Mexico well ahead of the tournament.

How much are Australia vs Turkey tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about BC Place

Australia vs Turkey will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s most iconic sporting venues and a major stadium selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, BC Place is known for its retractable roof, modern facilities, and electric atmosphere during major sporting events. The stadium regularly hosts Canadian football, international soccer matches, and large-scale concerts.

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, BC Place is expected to welcome more than 54,000 supporters, creating one of the most vibrant matchday experiences in the tournament.

Supporters are advised to arrive early on matchday due to increased security measures and expected fan traffic around downtown Vancouver.