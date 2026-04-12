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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Historic move: A woman is now coaching a Bundesliga side

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg
Union Berlin
Wolfsburg
Bundesliga
FC Heidenheim vs Union Berlin
FC Heidenheim
M. Eta
Germany

An unprecedented event in the history of Europe’s top leagues

In a first for Europe’s top leagues, German club Union Berlin has named Marie-Louise Eita interim manager until the end of the season after sacking head coach Stefan Baumgart.

The decision followed Saturday’s 3–1 loss to Heidenheim, a result that accelerated Baumgart’s exit and left Union 11th on 32 points as they fight to avoid the relegation zone.

Itta, previously in charge of the club’s Under-19s, is no stranger to the limelight: she made history in 2024 by temporarily managing a Bundesliga match, becoming the first woman to lead a team in an official game in the competition.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano described the move as a “historic decision”, underlining a gradual shift in European football that could create more pathways for female coaches in men’s games.

Itta is already scheduled to take charge of Union Berlin’s women’s team next season, making this a significant test of her abilities at the highest level.

Bundesliga
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Wolfsburg crest
Wolfsburg
WOB

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