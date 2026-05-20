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Book Ghana vs Panama Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Ghana vs Panama tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

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I. Williams
A. Semenyo
A. Carrasquilla
A. Godoy

Here’s how you could see the likes of Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and Aníbal Godoy in World Cup action

Ghana travels to Toronto for a vibrant Group L encounter against Panama in what promises to be a historic opening match for both nations in the World Cup 2026.

The Ghanaian side, led by a generation of stars playing at the highest level of European football, is looking to re-establish its status as a global powerhouse.

Bringing a passionate traveling support that will make BMO Field feel like a neutral battleground, Panama looks to secure a vital result in this opening clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ghana vs Panama, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Ghana vs Panama at the World Cup 2026?

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 18 2026

Ghana vs Panama

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 23 2026

England vs Ghana

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Tickets

June 27 2026

Croatia vs Ghana

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 18 2026

Ghana vs Panama

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 24 2025

Panama vs Croatia

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 27 2026

Panama vs England

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

How to buy Ghana vs Panama tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Ghana vs Panama tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Ghana vs Panama match in Toronto, entry-level prices are currently a primary draw for fans on a budget. As two of the most physically dynamic teams in their respective regions face off in the opening round, demand is expected to be high among local supporters and the international diaspora in Ontario.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $115 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level prices for this specific fixture have been seen starting around $350 to $500 as the match date approaches.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $115 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Toronto is a premier global destination and this match represents a vital opening step for both nations, local demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at BMO Field.

Everything you need to know about BMO Field

The Ontario venue, officially designated as Toronto Stadium (and known commercially as BMO Field) for the tournament, is Canada's first soccer-specific stadium and a cornerstone of the country's footballing identity.

Located at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario, the venue recently underwent a massive $158 million transformation to prepare for its global moment. It features a distinctive English Premier League-style roof canopy that covers the east, west, and south stands, protecting fans while maintaining an open-air connection to the city's skyline. 

The stadium is renowned for its intimate seating layout, which places supporters remarkably close to the pitch, and its new four-corner LED videoboard system - the largest outdoor high-definition display in the country.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium has been expanded to a capacity of 45,000 seats. This was achieved through the addition of 17,756 temporary seats in the north and south grandstands, nearly doubling its usual size to meet international requirements. 

To ensure a world-class experience, the venue now boasts a 360-degree concourse, upgraded hospitality suites (including the new Tunnel Club), and a brand-new FIFA-standard hybrid grass pitch equipped with advanced SubAir technology to handle the demands of the six matches it is scheduled to host.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in North America, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a vibrant Group L encounter like Ghana vs Panama at BMO Field, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this opening fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $115 to $200 through official channels, with resale values often higher.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at BMO Field; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into Canada, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans traveling from Ghana or Panama will likely require a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) depending on their citizenship. You should apply for these well in advance, as processing times can vary. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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