FIFA 22 ratings: Benzema, Hazard & Real Madrid's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and inevitably boast some of the best players around.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are long-established superstars, with Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga among a host of young pretenders.

So, what are the Blancos stars’ player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports’ new game.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Casemiro CDM 89 Karim Benzema CF 89 Thibaut Courtois GK 89 Toni Kroos CM 88 Luka Modric CM 87 Eden Hazard LW 85 Dani Carvajal RB 85 David Alaba CB 84 Marco Asensio RW 83 Ferland Mendy LW 83 Fede Valverde CM 83 Gareth Bale RW 82 Eder Militao CB 82 Isco CAM 82 Nacho Fernandez CB 81 Lucas Vazquez RW 81 Vinicius Junior LW 80 Marcelo LB 80 Rodrygo RW 79 Luka Jovic ST 79 Eduardo Camavinga CM 78 Jesus Vallejo CB 75 Andriy Lunin GK 74

Long-serving midfield general Casemiro and talismanic frontman Benzema currently lead as Real's highest-rated outfield players with ratings of 89, with first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois given the same grade.

German playmaker Toni Kroos is next up at 88, with his midfield partner Luka Modric classified just below him at 87.

Much-maligned winger Hazard has dropped to 85 in the latest edition of FIFA, the same rating as Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal.

Article continues below

The likes of Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde have been graded at 83, while Welsh winger Gareth Bale is rated at 82 alongside Eder Militao and Isco.

Elsewhere, new signing Camavinga has been given a 78 rating, two below Vinicius and one behind Rodrygo and Luka Jovic, with Jesus Vallejo and Andriy Lunin completing the list at 75 and 74 respectively.