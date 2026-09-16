How to get EuroLeague Basketball 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

EuroLeague Basketball features 20 elite European and international clubs battling across a grueling 38-round regular season starting September 24, 2026. The competition showcases world-class talent, fierce rivalries, and unmatched arena atmospheres across iconic venues worldwide.
From historic powerhouse matchups to high-stakes Play-In and Playoff showdowns, every single fixture carries huge significance. Fans can look forward to seeing basketball powerhouses like Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and Fenerbahce compete for continental glory.
GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat for top EuroLeague action. Discover fixture dates, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to get your tickets today.
When is EuroLeague Basketball?
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00
Dubai Basketball vs Real Madrid
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Sep 24, 2026 at 19:00
Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Bayern Munich
Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv
Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00
Crvena zvezda vs Žalgiris Kaunas
Belgrade Arena, Belgrade
Sep 24, 2026 at 21:15
Panathinaikos vs Paris Basketball
Telekom Center, Athens
Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30
Saski Baskonia vs Olympiacos
Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30
FC Barcelona vs Anadolu Efes
Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona
Sep 24, 2026 at 20:45
LDLC ASVEL vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
LDLC Arena, Lyon
Sep 25, 2026 at 20:00
Beşiktaş vs Valencia Basket
Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul
Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45
Fenerbahce vs Virtus Bologna
Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul
Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45
KK Partizan vs Olimpia Milano
Belgrade Arena, Belgrade
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00
Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00
Anadolu Efes vs Real Madrid
Basketball Development Centre, Istanbul
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00
Žalgiris Kaunas vs Olympiacos
Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45
Fenerbahce vs Bayern Munich
Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00
Crvena zvezda vs Hapoel Tel Aviv
Belgrade Arena, Belgrade
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30
Olimpia Milano vs Virtus Bologna
Mediolanum Forum, Milan
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30
Valencia Basket vs Saski Baskonia
Roig Arena, Valencia
Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45
Paris Basketball vs KK Partizan
adidas arena, Paris
Sep 30, 2026 at 21:05
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Beşiktaş
Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv
Sep 30, 2026 at 21:15
Panathinaikos vs LDLC ASVEL
Telekom Center, Athens
Oct 01, 2026 at 19:00
Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Real Madrid
Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv
Oct 01, 2026 at 20:00
Crvena zvezda vs Anadolu Efes
Belgrade Arena, Belgrade
Oct 01, 2026 at 20:30
Virtus Bologna vs Olympiacos
SuperTennis Arena, Bologna
Oct 01, 2026 at 20:45
Paris Basketball vs Žalgiris Kaunas
adidas arena, Paris
Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00
Beşiktaş vs FC Barcelona
Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul
Oct 02, 2026 at 20:45
Fenerbahce vs Dubai Basketball
Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul
Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00
LDLC ASVEL vs Valencia Basket
LDLC Arena, Lyon
Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00
Bayern Munich vs KK Partizan
BMW Park, Munich
Oct 02, 2026 at 21:15
Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Telekom Center, Athens
Oct 02, 2026 at 20:30
Saski Baskonia vs Olimpia Milano
Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Oct 07, 2026 at 20:45
Paris Basketball vs LDLC ASVEL
Adidas Arena, Paris
Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00
Dubai Basketball vs Crvena zvezda
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00
Bayern Munich vs Virtus Bologna
BMW Park, Munich
Oct 08, 2026 at 21:00
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olimpia Milano
Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv
Oct 08, 2026 at 21:15
Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce
Telekom Center, Athens
Oct 08, 2026 at 20:30
Valencia Basket vs Hapoel Tel Aviv
Roig Arena, Valencia
Oct 08, 2026 at 20:45
Real Madrid vs KK Partizan
Movistar Arena, Madrid
Oct 09, 2026 at 21:15
Olympiacos vs Anadolu Efes
Peace and Friendship Stadium, Piraeus
Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30
FC Barcelona vs Žalgiris Kaunas
Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona
Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30
Saski Baskonia vs Beşiktaş
Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Where to buy EuroLeague Basketball tickets?
Official tickets can be purchased directly through the official Euroleague Basketball ticketing portal and individual host club box offices. These platforms serve as primary distributors for face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.
How much are EuroLeague Basketball tickets?
Standard ticket prices on official host club portals typically start at $20 for general admission upper-tier seating, varying based on the host city, match category, and opponent.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.
Everything you need to know about EuroLeague Basketball
Euroleague Basketball is the premier European professional basketball club competition, widely regarded as the most competitive league outside the NBA. The league operates on a full round-robin schedule followed by Play-In games, best-of-five Playoff series, and the spectacular season-ending Final Four.
Key tournament highlights and rules to know include:
- The regular season spans 38 rounds running from late September through mid-April.
- Top six teams qualify directly for the Playoffs, while teams ranked 7th to 10th compete in the Play-In Showdown.
- Winners from the best-of-five Quarterfinal series earn a spot in the prestigious Final Four weekend.
- High-demand derby matches and marquee fixtures sell out quickly across official channels, making early booking essential.