EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

From Billie Eilish and Glass Animals to Jack White and Kasabian, here are all 117 soundtracks set to feature in EA FC 25.

The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack has officially been announced, signaling that the game’s release is just around the corner. To get hyped for the latest edition of the football sim, you can dive into the fresh tracks featured in this year's game.

Aside from the reveal of the FC 25 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

The FIFA series, now known as EA FC, boasts a long-standing tradition of delivering iconic soundtracks that capture the essence of their time. From Blur rocking FIFA 98, to Robbie Williams headlining FIFA 2000, and more recently featuring modern stars like Bad Bunny, Little Simz, and Stormzy, the game’s musical journey has evolved with every era.

And now we know what artists and bands will feature in the upcoming edition.

With a total of 117 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack?

More than 100 tracks have been unveiled for the official EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, showcasing a diverse lineup of global talent. Renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Kasabian, Charlie XCX, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Coldplay are featured alongside critically acclaimed musicians like St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Fontaines D.C., and Sheffield Wednesday supporter Self Esteem.

EA has broadened its musical horizons by including a variety of international artists. The playlist features reggaeton sensation J Balvin, Japanese drill rapper JUMADBA, Afrobeat star Obongjayer, Spanish rock group Hinds, Polish rapper MATA, and jungle artist Nia Archives.

The soundtrack is currently streaming on Spotify, although a few tracks remain unreleased. Notably, songs by Coldplay—described in EA's press release as "the sixth most awarded band ever"—along with contributions from FKA Twigs, Delfina Dib, and Catfish and the Bottlemen are not yet available.

The complete Spotify tracklist is accessible for fans eager to explore this eclectic mix of music.

You can see the EA Sports 25 soundtrack below.

Artists Track Title 49th & Main ft. A Little Sound Can't Walk Away 1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen Wire ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae Heard It Like This Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex TAKA Alex Spencer Nightmares Alok & Brô MC's JARAHA Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi Hey Hey Hey Andruss & Sam Collins PAPI Angélica Garcia Juanita AntsLive Richer Apashe ft. Geoffroy Lost In Mumbai Arka Soul Balu Brigada So Cold Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant Sauvage Evermore Biig Piig Decimal Billie Eilish CHIHIRO Bizarrap, Natanael Cano Entre las de 20 Bklava, bullet tooth makes me (wanna move) BLANCO Ancora, Ancora, Ancora Boston Bun NOBODY // ME Brittany Howard Prove It To You Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric Should've Known Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi LDN PLNQ Catfish and the Bottlemen Suntitled Channel Tres ft. Barney Bones Berghain Charli xcx Sympathy is a knife Coldplay iAAM Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez) Find Me Dawn Richard Babe Ruth DELFINA DIB A.T.A. DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO NASSY DijahSB ft. Aahhhli! On Sight Disclosure She's Gone, Dance On DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY DESI TRILL (Remix) DJ Susan & Shift K3Y Feel Alive Dpart x Niall T Tainted Elyanna Ganeni Empress Of What Type Of Girl Am I? Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR Shook Up Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey God Gave Me Feet For Dancing FKA twigs new song Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes Trouble Fontaines D.C. Starburster Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA places to be Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak Gangsta Freq Motif x Kaleta Today Future Islands King Of Sweden Future Utopia Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio) Geolier I P' ME, TU P' TE GIFT Light Runner Gino x P Money Villains Glass Animals A Tear in Space (Airlock) Good Neighbours Daisies Hinds En Forma Home Counties Uptight Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank Lights Ice Spice x Central Cee Did It First J Balvin ft. SAIKO Gaga Jack White That's How I'm Feeling Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches) All You Children Joe P Everybody's Different Jordan Rakei Trust JUMADIBA BABE Justice (starring Tame Impala) Neverender Justice (starring Thundercat) The End Kaeto Don't Ask Kasabian Call Kat Dahlia Futuro Amor Logic Gardens III Lola Young Flicker Of Light Los Rabanes Billete MATA Lloret de Mar Maverick Sabre Roses Ether McKinley Dixon Run, Run, Run MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) Dola re Dola Monrroe ft. Sparkz Blindside Moonchild Sanelly Gwara Gwara NERVO, Hook N Sling My Reason Nia Archives Cards On The Table Noga Erez Godmother Nonô Vem Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna Fighter Obongjayar Tomorrow Man Omah Lay Moving Overmono & The Streets Turn The Page OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~ Pa Salieu Allergy Pastel samba de rua

Note:- 114 songs will be available from September 27, three songs will be included through post-launch updates.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

EA FC 24 soundtrack

The EA FC 24 soundtrack featured songs from The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, Mike Towers, and more.

Check it out here!

