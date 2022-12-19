The curse continues! Drake loses staggering $1m bet despite Argentina winning World Cup

Rap sensation Drake lost out on $1m even though he'd bet on Argentina to beat France and win the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? World-famous rapper Drake has become synonymous with his brief ventures into the world of football and is a regular high-stakes better when it comes to major sporting events. It emerged ahead of the World Cup final that he had placed a huge $1 million bet on Argentina to win the World Cup by beating France. However, it has since emerged that the bet failed to come in, meaning he lost his mammoth stake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the heroics of La Albiceleste to see off the best efforts of Kylian Mbappe, who bagged a hat-trick on the night, Drake lost out as he had Argentina to beat France in regulation time. At one point that looked a very real possibility, with Lionel Scaloni's side commanding a comfortable 2-0 lead before Mbappe burst into action. The game was still locked at 3-3 even after 120 minutes, with Argentina eventually winning 4-2 on penalties and Lionel Messi getting his hands on football's most coveted prize.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Argentina had managed to hold on and win inside 90 minutes, Drake would've been good for winnings in the region of $2.75m.

WHAT NEXT? Despite his financial loss, Drake can find comfort in the fact that his infamous curse appears to be broken, as he backed the winning side.