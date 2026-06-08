How to buy Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Croatia, one of Europe's most technically gifted and resilient squads, are making their fourth consecutive World Cup tournament appearance and seventh overall since 1998.

After finishing third in 2022 and sensationally reaching the final in 2018, the Vatreni fans are more keen than ever to see if their side can finally lift the iconic golden trophy.

Can Zlatko Dalic’s men make history? Let GOAL take you through the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to find the cheapest tickets and where to buy them online.

What is Croatia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (Local Time) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 England vs Croatia (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington, USA) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Panama vs Croatia (7pm ET) BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Tickets Sunday, June 28 Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, USA) Tickets

Croatia’s opener in Arlington against England will be one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage, reigniting a fierce modern rivalry. Following that, the Vatreni fly north to Toronto, a city with a massive Croatian diaspora, to face Panama at BMO Field.

They conclude their group stage in the historic city of Philadelphia against Ghana, in a match that could decide the top spot in the group.

How to buy Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets are divided into four categories.

Category 4 is the most affordable but is typically reserved for residents of the host nation. International fans usually look at Category 3 for the best value.

Estimated price ranges for Group Stage matches are as follows:

Category Location Estimated Price (USD) Supporter Entry Behind the goals (Designated fans) $60 Category 3 Upper tiers $180 - $220 Category 2 Corners and mid-upper tiers $420 - $480 Category 1 Sidelines (Lower tiers) $600 - $750

*Note: Prices are subject to dynamic changes based on demand and the specific venue.

What to expect from Croatia at the World Cup

Under the steady guidance of Zlatko Dalic, Croatia remain consistent tournament specialists. The team has transitioned impressively, integrating young stars into the squad, while maintaining the tactical intelligence that has defined them for a decade.

At 40 years of age, the legendary Luka Modric continues to defy time, providing the veteran leadership and world-class vision required at this level. He is supported in midfield by the tireless Mateo Kovacic and the creative Nikola Vlasic.

Defensively, Joško Gvardiol has matured into one of the world's premier center-backs, while Dominik Livakovic remains a formidable presence in goal, especially during high-pressure penalty situations.

Croatia’s greatest strength is their collective spirit and ability to outlast opponents in midfield battles. Expect them to control possession and wait for the perfect moment to strike, utilizing their technical superiority against even the most athletic opponents.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?