Carlo Ancelotti insists Vinicius Junior won't leave Real Madrid after latest racism scandal

Carlo Ancelotti is adamant that Vinicius Junior will not be leaving Real Madrid despite seeing the Brazilian caught up in another racist abuse storm.

The Blancos star was subjected to more discriminatory chants from the stands during a La Liga meeting with Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday.

Vinicius confronted some of those involved, before taking to social media in a series of posts that have questioned the lack of decisive action being taken by authorities in Spain.

There have been suggestions that the talented 22-year-old could begin to question his future at Santiago Bernabeu, with incidences of racist abuse becoming all too frequent, but Madrid boss Ancelotti expects the South American to stay put.

Ancelotti has said when asked about Vinicius’ state of mind and his ongoing commitment to the Real cause: “He knows very well that his future has to be here and the fact of leaving is not in his head. He feels that he wants to work for Real Madrid because he is in love with the club.”

Getty Images

The Italian tactician added, with Vinicius having skipped Madrid’s latest training session on the back of collecting a late red card against Valencia: “He hasn't lost any enthusiasm. He has a blow and that's why he didn't train but he leads a normal life. We are waiting to see what sanction they give him.”

Vinicius has been backed in his fight against racist abusers in Spain by a number of fellow players and iconic figures from his homeland.

Ancelotti says he has the full sport of everybody in the Real camp, with the club having spoken out against the “hate crimes” that a key member of their squad continues to be subjected to – with another complaint being lodged to La Liga.

“Vinicius is very sad and he knows that he has the support of everyone. He has unconditional support and he is very calm,” Ancelotti added.

Real have three more fixtures left to take in this season, with the first of those set to see them play host to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.