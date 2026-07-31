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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Book Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur

How you can book tickets to the opening London derby of the new Premier League season

Brentford kick-off their season with a London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium, as they bid welcome to big-spending Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 22.

The Bees, who are coming off the back of their joint-best Premier League campaign after finishing 9th, won't be overawed by their opening assignment, as they notably claimed the scalps of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool on home turf last season.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur TicketsBook now

Having survived the dreaded drop by the skin of their teeth, Tottenham will be desperate for a more positive season under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. They've splashed the cash on the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke during the summer and are hopeful that they hit the ground running.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League fixture?

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur takes place at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, with a scheduled 5.30pm BST kick-off time.

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Premier League - Game Week 1
Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur TicketsBook now

How much do Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

MUN
L2-1
WHU
W3-0
MCI
L3-0
CRY
D2-2
LIV
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

CHE
L2-1
EVE
W1-0
MKD
W1-0
AUC
W0-2
SFC
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawTottenham Hotspur
0
1
4
Premier League
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Brentford
BRE
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
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2
ArsenalArsenalARS
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3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
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4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
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5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
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6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
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Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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