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Kim Little and Leah Williamson of Arsenal lifts the UEFA Women's Champions League trophyGetty Images
Buy Arsenal Women's Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Arsenal Women's 2026/27 tickets: WSL fixtures, Champions League tickets & more

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Arsenal Women

Here's how to secure tickets and matchday experiences to see the women's team at the Emirates

Stars of the Arsenal Women's team and Gooners around the world are eagerly counting down the days to the start of the 2026/27 Women’s Super League season. 

With the WSL expanding to 14 teams for the new campaign, fans can look forward to even more competitive football and high-stakes matchdays at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women are playing 100% of their 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, making N5 the permanent home for matchdays and guaranteeing bumper crowds all season long. 

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Upcoming Arsenal Women’s 2025/26 WSL Home Fixtures

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sun 13 Sep 2026, 14:45Arsenal Women vs Crystal Palace WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 17:30Arsenal Women vs Manchester United WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 18 Oct 2026, 12:30Arsenal Women vs Birmingham City WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 1 Nov 2026, 12:30Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 14 Nov 2026, 17:30Arsenal Women vs London City LionessesEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 22 Nov 2026, 12:30Arsenal Women vs West Ham United WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 10 Jan 2027, 12:30Arsenal Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Thu 21 Jan 2027, 19:00Arsenal Women vs Liverpool WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 17:30Arsenal Women vs Manchester City WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 17:30Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 28 Mar 2027, 14:00Arsenal Women vs Chelsea WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sun 4 Apr 2027, 14:00Arsenal Women vs Everton WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 22 May 2027, 17:00Arsenal Women vs Charlton Athletic WomenEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets

How to buy Arsenal Women’s tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly through the official club portal at arsenal.com is the safest and most reliable way to secure general admission seats for home games at Emirates Stadium.

To cater to growing demand, Arsenal offers multiple matchday ticket options for the 2026/27 campaign:

  • Single Matchday Tickets: Standard tickets are released on general sale roughly 4–6 weeks prior to each fixture.
  • Six-Game Ticket Bundle (£72.00): A flexible multi-match option that secures entry to six curated high-profile WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium (including clashes against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City).
  • Full Season Ticket (£130.00+): Grants entry to all 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, along with priority access for domestic cup and UEFA Women's Champions League ties.

How much are Arsenal Women’s tickets?

Arsenal categorizes matches into Category A, B, and C tiers, depending on the opponent and fixture demand.

Within Emirates Stadium, seats are organized across three pricing tiers:

  • Tier 1 (Gold): Halfway line seats offering prime view locations.
  • Tier 2 (Silver): Midfield positioning along the touchlines.
  • Tier 3 (Red): Entry-level price seats offering the best value across upper/lower tiers.

Single-match adult prices generally range between £13.50 and £35 for standard Category C and B fixtures, while marquee Category A matchups (such as the North London Derby against Tottenham or clashes with Chelsea) range up to £40–£50+ for top-tier central seats.

Concessionary discounts (Seniors 66+, Young Adults, and Juniors) are available across all General Admission seating areas during primary ticket drops.

Frequently asked questions

Seat Unique are a legitimate and trusted ticketing platform, which helps connect fans with official premium tickets and hospitality packages for unforgettable live experiences in sport, music and more. They work with clubs (such as Arsenal) and venues directly, to help fans access hospitality experiences anytime and anywhere, through their 24/7 online service. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to watch Arsenal women in some of the best seats in the stadium.

As well as purchasing general Arsenal women match tickets via the official club site, you can check out the latest hospitality options for WSL matches at the Emirates on Seat Unique.

If you’re looking to keep in the know with all the various premium packages available, sign up to Seat Unique alerts, so you are the first to hear about the latest offers and priority ticket drops. Once packages become available, you can browse the selection of Arsenal Women hospitality options for the fixture(s) you want.

Use the secure Seat Unique platform to book your ticket and you’ll receive booking confirmation and digital tickets via email. Hospitality entry information, seat allocations, and event details will be shared closer to your chosen fixture date.

While exact inclusions may vary by fixture, Arsenal Women hospitality packages at Emirates Stadium offered by Seat Unique typically feature:

  • Premium padded seats with excellent pitch views
  • Early entry to the Club Level lounges and bars (2.5hrs before kick-off)
  • Complimentary drink at half-time (beer, wine, soft or hot drink)
  • Access to a variety of gourmet food outlets for purchase
  • Exclusive club shop merchandise discounts
  • Digital e-tickets delivered straight to your email, 2-4 days before the match
  • Family and group-friendly environment

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